ISLAMABAD - The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission board on Monday approved projects for skill training in the country.

A statement issued here said that 20th board of management meeting of NAVTTC was held at NAVTTC HQs which was chaired by Syed Javed Hassan, chairman NAVTTC Board.

Secretary Industries and Production, Additional Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and members of board of management of NAVTTC participated in the session. On this occasion, the chairman appreciated participation of the members and expected maximum participation of private sector for development of TVET Sector.

The chairman told the house about 2-year skill development project showcasing roadmap of the present government for TVET sector in view of task force recommendations followed by implementation aspect at NAVTTC.

Executive Director NAVTTC Dr Nasir Khan briefed the members about various initiatives and emphasised on maximum collaboration and support of the private sector with NAVTTC in training delivery, demand driven trades, monitoring and evaluation and employment opportunities and other necessary areas for skill development. NAVTTC Board of Management approved various development projects for implementation of the recommendations of the Task Force constituted for development of TVET Sector in Pakistan.

The board appreciated NAVTTC’s initiative to introduce Matric Tech regime for integrating TVET in the formal education under which NVQF qualifications from level 1-4 will be taught in 9th and tenth grades.

The project will be piloted in Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK in the first phase. Another initiative is introduction of ‘Virtual TVET’ for distance learning/e-learning in the TVET sector of the country.

The Executive Director informed the members that to increase opportunities for female skill training programmes, 30 percent quota was fixed that will help in ensuing gender mainstreaming in the country.