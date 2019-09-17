Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi affirmed on Tuesday that India’s unilateral action of revoking special autonomy of Indian controlled Kashmir has given a “turning point” in the just struggle of people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

Mr Qureshi addressed All Parties Kashmir Conference held under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and stated that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has taken up the issue after 54 years.

The minister further emphasized on the need to mobilize the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its focus on the longstanding dispute of Kashmir.

“India made unconstitutional moves on August 05 […] entire Pakistani nation supports the cause of Kashmir and a joint session of the parliament was called in this regard,” he said, adding that the matter was raised at international forums as well.

Mr Qureshi pointed out that the Kashmir dispute has gained international attention after getting discussed in the UNSC.

“India has created as many interruptions in holding a session of the UNSC as it could have done (…) and attempted to cleverly link the dispute with terrorism,” he added.

He said the issue would be resolved through International Law.

Earlier, Shah Mehmood Qureshi called the verdict of the Indian Supreme Court ‘a victory of Pakistan’s narrative’ about the worsening situation in occupied Kashmir.

He said, “Indian Supreme Court’s decision is a big success which has validated the account of Pakistan (on Kashmir issue).” The remarks of the apex court will also boost the confidence in Kashmiris, Qureshi added.

It may be noted that Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ordered Modi-government to restore normalcy in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The top judge also announced that he will visit Jammu and Kashmir personally, if needed, to check on allegations of human rights abuses amid security restrictions that have been in place since August 05, when the Indian government ended special status to the state, as per Kashmir Media Service.

In another petition, filed by the former chief minister of occupied Kashmir and senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Indian top court, today, allowed him to visit four districts of Jammu and Kashmir with riders.

Commenting on these developments, Qureshi stressed that Nabi will have to show a mirror to the world about the troublesome situation in Kashmir. He also called for media access during the visit of the Congress leader in the held valley.