LAHORE - The Rafum Junior Tennis Championship 2019 got underway here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Monday.

In U-16 first round matches, Arham Khan beat Ryam Khan 8-3 in a well-contested match, Ibraheem Anjum outclassed Asnan Haseeb 8-5, Taimoor Ali beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-5 in a well-fought match, favourite Shaeel Durab from PLTA stunned Arman Kamran 8-4 and Bilal Waheed defeated Ali Shahik 8-6.

In U-14 first round, Zaeem Ghafoor outplayed Bilal Gilani 8-3. The U-12 and U-10 matches will be played today (Tuesday).

Chief guest Rafum Group Assistant Marketing Manager Nouman Malik along with PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik inaugurated the event, while lot of tennis players and fans were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid said: “The PLTA has been working very hard to make this game popular all across Punjab at grassroots level. That is why many players registered in the championship. I would like to thank Borjan CEO Zahid Hussain for taking keen interest in tennis and promoting this healthy game in the province.”