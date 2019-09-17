Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif met Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail here on Monday. During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif inquired about the health of Nawaz Sharif and apprised him about the party affairs. Last week, family members met Nawaz in jail. PML-N workers gathered outside Kot Lakhpat Jail hours before arrival of Shehbaz Sharif for expressing solidarity. They showered rose petals on his vehicle and chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and against the present regime.