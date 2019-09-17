Share:

SIALKOT - A large number of the Sialkot exporters gathered to see the excellence work and history of their elders displayed at the newly established Sialkot Industrial Heritage Museum that was formally opened for the visitors.

Sialkot district administration has established this state-of-the-art museum at the grand building of Sialkot Business and Trade Center following Sialkot’s global industrial heritage in active cooperation with Sialkot industrialists and exporters.Senior officials of the Sialkot district administration told that it will be keeping the centuries old industrial history of Sialkot here.All the export products (including sports goods, surgical instruments, leather goods, musical instruments) have also been displayed there, as these export products were being made in Sialkot for the last centuries.

Complete biography of Sialkot export industries’ all the pioneers was also displayed there at this Industrial Heritage Museum to show the World about the industrial and export excellence of Sialkot. Meanwhile, Senior Vice President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Waqas Akram Awan has highly hailed this step of establishing “Sialkot Industrial Heritage Museum”,

He said that the exporters of Sialkot are the “Roaming Ambassadors of Pakistan”, who travel all around the world to fetch business and with their personal efforts.He said that the Sialkot exporters had been earning precious foreign exchange to the tune of US 2.5 billion annually , besides, playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy and boosting the national exports as well.