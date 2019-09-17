Share:

A sessions judge in Sargodha has awarded the death sentence for five times to a woman for killing her husband, son and three daughters.

The woman is said to have been infuriated by a domestic dispute, and then proceeded to mix poison in the food that was served to family members. Later she cut the jugular vein of the victims with a knife.

According to police the convict Gulnaz had murdered his husband, son and three daughters over domestic dispute in 2018 at Burhan town Jauharabad.

The additional district and sessions judge Ashfaq Ahmad Gujjar awarded death sentence on five counts and a fine to MS Gulnaz.

The convict was shifted to Shah Pur jail under stringent security from where she will be shifted to the women's jail in Multan.