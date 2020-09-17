Share:

PESHAWAR - As many as 278 pistols and 40 rifles were seized in the provincial capital on Wednesday, police said.

DSP Luqman Khan said that personnel of Cham­kani Police Station ar­rested one Abrar, hail­ing from Malakand, after arms along with 5,000 bullets were recovered from his vehicle. He said the arrest was made at the checkpoint near Pe­shawar-Islamabad Mo­torway during checking.

Meanwhile, several po­lice officials have been suspended in a case re­lated to drug smuggling by a computer opera­tor of Central Police Of­fice (CPO) in Peshawar. It may be mentioned here that a computer operator of CPO, identified as Bilal, was arrested when police recovered hashish from his car that had been giv­en to him on “sapurdari” by the police authorities.

Thousands of vehicles, seized by police in various criminal cases, are parked in Police Lines and many of such vehicles are usually given to “friends” by senior officials. However, the IG of KP Police Sanaullah Abbasi had recently asked officials to take all such vehicles from people. The recent case of drug smuggling in a sapurdari vehicle of police raised eyebrows as the po­lice had earlier claimed that hundreds of such cars have been taken from people on the directives of KP IGP.