LAHORE - Engr Syed Ashfaq Hussain and Engr Arshad Dad have been elected unopposed as chairman and senior vice chairman respectively of the Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) for the year 2020-2021. Members of the Association also elected unopposed Naeem Akhtar Chaudhary as vice chairman (Punjab), Muhammad Adnan Waheed as vice chairman (Sindh), Muhammad Farooq as vice chairman (Balochistan) and Saifullah Zia as vice chairman (Islamabad). Others who were elected unopposed as members of the executive committee are Engr. M. S. Asad Mukhtar, Chaudhary Ahmad Habib, Faisal Mahmood, Engr. Mian Sultan Mahmood and Muhammad Hanif Gohar from corporate class. While Rauf Ahmad, Malik Muhammad Kaleem Ullah were elected unopposed as executive committee members in associate class. Results of the elections will be announced at the Annual General Meeting of the Constructors Association of Pakistan to be held in the last week of current month.