ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday inaugurated Burraq Combat Skills Training Complex in Gujranwala.

According Inter-Services Public Relations, the Training Complex is aimed at enhancing mechanised elements’ crew proficiency in overcoming obstacles encountered during offensive operations. During the visit army chief was briefed about operational,

training and administrative matters of the Central Command Formations. He also witnessed integrated training of the strike formation. All elements including Armoured, Artillery, Engineers and Mechanised Infantry demonstrated operational combat worthiness. The Army Chief appreciated operational readiness of the strike formation and high morale of troops.