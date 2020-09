Share:

LAHORE- Farhan Altaf and Ibrahim Iltifat reached the men’s singles semifinals after defeating their respective opponents of the Sindh Ranking Tennis Championships being played at Union Club. In the men’s singles quarterfinals, top seed Farhan Altaf thrashed Musab Umair 6-0, 6-0 while Ibrahim Iltifat defeated Eibad sarwar 6-3, 6-4. Earlier in men’s singles pre-quarterfinals, Ahsan Siddiq beat Bilal Khan 4-5, 7-5, 10-5. In men’s doubles first, Syed Qutub/Amir Mumtaz beat Basim Ali/Ahsan Ahmed 8-2 while in men’s doubles quarters, Zubair Raja/Saad Saleem beat Zeerak Khan/Hashir Suhail 8-2. In ladies singles quarters, Sabrina Khan beat Rukhsar Mirza 8-4 and Marium Shahid beat Yumna Malik 8-0. In soft tennis men’s singles quarters, Eibad Sarwar beat Hashir Suhail 4-0, Sheroz beat Zeerak Khan 4-1, Usama Saeed beat Youhana 4-1 and Muhammad Ali beat Saad Ahmed 4-0. In soft tennis ladies singles quarters, Yumna Malik beat Afshan Fatima 7-5 and Marium Shahid beat Raisa Ashfaq 4-1. In soft tennis ladies singles semifinal, Eraj Batool beat Marium Shahid 4-1, 6-0, 6-1. In U-15 singles quarters, Ayaan Yousuf beat Dhuraf Das while M Ibrahim Qureshi beat Bilal Shah 4-0, 4-0 in U-13 singles quarters.