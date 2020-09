Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has on Thursday declared the appointment of PTV Chairman Arshad Khan illegal.

IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the decision pertaining to case against illegal appointments in the state-owned broadcaster.

Along with Arshad Khan, the court also declared the appointments of the independent directors in the PTV Board of Directors.

The hiring of Chief News and Current Affairs Katrina Hussain was termed legal.