LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered senior police officers including inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab to patrol for two hours every night in all districts.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar and others seeking directions for formation of a judicial commission to probe the motorway rape case. DIG Legal Jawwad Dogar along with a report appeared before the court at the start of proceedings. He stated that the Patrol system already existed and police authorities regularly observed it.

However, the chief justice expressed dissatisfaction over the Patrol system of Punjab police and questioned how many times the IGP went to patrol. The chief justice ordered that senior police officers should patrol in every district from 11.00 pm to 1.00am. Subsequently, the court , adjourning the further hearing, sought arguments from counsel on the next date.

The petitioner through the petition pleaded with the court to issue directions for formation of judicial commission to probe motorway rape case.

Safdar, Sanaullah interim bail extended till Sept 22

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Wednesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah and Capt (retd) Safdar in a case related to clash outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz.

The ATC extended interim bail of Capt (retd) Safdar and Rana Sanaullah till September 22. Safdar appeared before the court, however, Sanaullah failed to appear in the hearing due to the session of the National Assembly (NA).

The counsel of Sanaullah submitted a plea for his exemption from personal appearance in the hearing which was approved by the court. An investigation officer said that the accused persons were involved in hurling stones on police teams and brawl outside the NAB office. On the other hand, the defence lawyers denied the charges of their clients’ involvement in the clash.

Earlier, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) had extended interim bails of both accused persons till September 16. A clash erupted between outraged PML-N workers and police as Maryam Nawaz reached the NAB office in a case pertaining to illegal transfer of 180 acres of land in Raiwind. PML-N workers – who accompanied Maryam Nawaz from Jati Umrah to the NAB office in a convoy – pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the anti-corruption watchdog’s office.

In retaliation, the police resorting to aerial firing, shelling and baton charge to disperse the infuriated crowd. Several protesters including women were arrested. Maryam Nawaz left the NAB office premises without appearing before the accountability bureau and then came back for the second time.

“Police threw stones at my car which broke its screen. I am here to give answers to the NAB questions. Why did you summon me if you are so scared? Now have some courage to listen to me,” the PML-N vice-president said. She said that state terrorism and repression was demonstrated in front of NAB office, unarmed workers were tortured. She said that I stood outside the NAB door and asked them to take my reply but they did not open the NAB office door. The anti-corruption watchdog had leaked the information to media about the notice. There was no allegation in the notice and the reason to call me on this vague notice was to harm me, she added.