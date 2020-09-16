Share:

ISLAMABAD -Machinery group imports during FY 2019-20 reduced by 6.38 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year. According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Machinery group imports came down from $725,793 thousand in FY 2019-20 of last financial year to $679,463 thousand of the same period of current financial year. Textile Machinery imports decreased by 33.91 per cent, worth $32,825 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $49,667 thousand of the corresponding period of last year. During the period under review, construction and mining machinery imports also came down by 29.72 per cent, valuing $9,810 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $13,959 thousand of same period of last year.