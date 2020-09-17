Share:

LAHORE - PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday filed an appeal in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging a notice by the Inland Revenue department of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for recovery of income support levy. She through her counsel moved the appeal assailing an LHC single bench’s verdict regarding income support levy, citing the FBR and other relevant officials as respondents. The appellant states that she has been served a notice by the FBR for recovery of Rs657,000 income support levy.