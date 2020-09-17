Share:

ISLAMABAD-Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani Wednesday said contrary to the Indian nefarious designs and conspiracies, Pakistan had always played a constructive and reconciliatory role for peace in Afghanistan.

Opening a panel discussion on `Decoding Indian Foreign Policy in the Regional and Global Context` organised here by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the information secretary said the world was recognizing Pakistan’s role for Afghan peace while India had always tried to sabotage the process.

He said being a responsible peace-loving nation, Pakistan desired good ties with all its neighbouring states. It had always been striving for regional and global peace. Highlighting the human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Akbar Durrani reiterated that Pakistan firmly stood with the Kashmiri people until they were given their right to self-determination in light of the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions.

The so-called secular India had been carrying out state terrorism in the IIOJK, besides suppressing the minorities across the country for Hindu supremacy, he added. Moreover, the fundamental rights of Kashmiri people, he said, were also being suppressed through restrictions on media and freedom of movement. Akbar Durrani said India was making every attempt to destroy the peace in the region, even inside Pakistan, by directly sponsoring terrorism, while referring to the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The information secretary viewed that the panel discussion would help the participants understand the challenges in the regional and global context, and the provocative Indian foreign policy inspired by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said the RSS goons were infiltrating public properties, religious and entertainment places while treating the minority communities inhumanely.

He said the said human rights abuses against the Kashmiris and other minorities had exposed India across the globe. Durrani said the arrest of a serving Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav and his confession of involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan manifested Indian foreign policy agenda of instability in the region. He said instead of engaging with Pakistan bilaterally under Shimla or ceasefire agreements, India had always resorted to blame Pakistan. The constitutional status of IIOJK, he said, had been unilaterally changed by India and unleashed a new wave of atrocities against the Kashmiris, making the territory the world’s largest prison.

Former diplomats, including Riaz Hussain Khokhar, Suleiman Bashir, Aziz Ahmad Khan and Asif Durrani elaborated Indian foreign policy, illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, serious human rights violations and Pakistan’s just and peaceful stance. A large number of senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, including Principal Information Officer (PIO) Shahera Shahid, Director General Radio Pakistan Ambreen Jan, representatives of local and foreign media outlets attended the session.