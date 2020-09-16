Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Vice President Syed Aqil Shah has revealed that Peshawar is ready to hold some of the disciplines of the forthcoming 14th South Asian Games next year along with other major cities of Pakistan. Talking to media here on Wednesday, Aqil said the events will be a source of pride for our province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the millions of people living in it. “Pakistan awarded the right of the 14th edition of the South Asian Games to be held next year. The 2021 South Asian Games, officially the XIV South Asian Games, will be a major multi-sport event to be held this time in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province,” he said. “The organisers are also looking into hosting these Games in five other cities including Peshawar, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Karachi. Pakistan has hosted the South Asian Games in 2004, it will be for the first time that Pakistan will host the events outside of Islamabad,” he added. It was reported that the government of Pakistan designated around Rs 2 billion for infrastructure development. In July 2020, it was announced that the federal government had set forth more than Rs 3.5 billion for the South Asian Games. The POA wants to base these Games in Lahore while holding selected sports in other cities including Peshawar, Aqil said and added Peshawar is a strong contender for holding some of the discipline of having much updated facilities.