Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has said that he is planning to spend money recovered from corrupt people in education sector.

While addressing the ceremony after inaugurating Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur, the PM said that we need to advance science and technology field for the progress of the country.

We are moving in the right direction with a focus on education, science, technology and knowledge economy, he stated.

Imran Khan told that the government is going to collaborate with five Chinese and three Austrian universities for technological advancement in Pakistan.

The premier said in the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), special economic zones will be established and industry will be relocated in Pakistan.

Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology will offer special courses in artificial intelligence, engineering and food technology.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion.