Share:

QUETTA - Coordinator to Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Rauf Rind on Wednesday said according to the vision of Chief Minister (CM) Mir Jam Kamal Khan, Balochistan Coastal Development Authority (BCDA) was on path of growth.

He expressed these views while inaugurating Siliconia Plantation Project Gwadar during his visit of Gwadar. He also inspected Balochistan Coastal Gwadar Development’s new building of office and the point of Tourist Resort Project Gwadar where the Director General (DG) of BCDA, Babar Khan briefed Mir Abdul Rauf Rind about relevant projects in detail.

On the occasion, Coordinator to CM said Balochistan Coastal Development Authority’s project Silicornia Plantation Project Gwadar and Dam had been formally inaugurated, saying that the design phase of 7 tourist resorts on the coast had been completed.

“The design phase of Rest Area Project on Coastal Highway is underway”, he said adding BCDA Project Master Planning of coastline had been issued and further process was in the final stages.

He said work of historic projects of Balochistan Coastal Development Authority would be started in these areas which could remove backwardness from the area.

He said provincial government headed by CM Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking serious measures to develop the province in each field so that people problems would be solved at their door steps in the areas through development processes.