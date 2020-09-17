Share:

RAWALPINDI- The 49th governor body meeting of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) was held at the Conference Room here on Tuesday. Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza chaired the meeting. The Governing body appreciated that the leadership skills of Chairman RDA had set the direction of future development of the city. The meeting approved the inclusion of economic zones along Rawalpindi Ring Road in the city area. The control area of RDA will also be included so that future construction activities within these zones can be controlled in accordance with the principles of town planning and zoning regulations.

The Governing Body approved a 3,000-kanal residential project namely RDA City. The project will be LDA-style and for this purpose Governing body has made a five-member technical committee under the supervision of Major (retd) Muhammad Latasub Satti MPA PP-6. A committee has said to compile its report on the acquisition of land for RDA City project and other matters within fifteen days. A short-term consultancy was also approved for this housing project to prepare a feasibility report on which location would be suitable for the construction of RDA City. The DGRDA presented each agenda before the governing body which was approved after detailed discussion.

Feasibility study for construction of Metropolis Zone along with New Islamabad Airport was also approved.

The MD WASA submitted TORs for the services of a private company for recovery of WASA arrears which were also approved by the Governing Body.