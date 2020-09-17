Share:

Bahawalpur - Elected public representatives should be consulted while formulating development plans and completion of projects should be made possible with timely and high standards. These instructions were given by Commissioner Bahawalpur division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry at his office on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Director Development and Finance Noshin Malik. The meeting was informed that funds of Rs251.24 million for 198 development schemes had been allocated under the Metropolitan Corporation (MC) proposed by the elected representatives. Commissioner Bahawalpur division directed that future needs should be taken into consideration in the development projects and work on ongoing schemes should be expedited and these projects should be completed within the stipulated time with high standards.