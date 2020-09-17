Share:

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD - Seven teachers of a government school in Peshawar were tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, the Elementary and Secondary Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed. It has been learnt that teachers belong to Government Higher Secondary School Number 1, Cantt, however, none of them interacted with any student. Their COVID-19 tests were conducted last week.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus claimed four more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 6,393.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 665 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 303,089. As many as 290,760 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease, pushing the number of active cases down to 5,936. 29,097 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 539 turned out to be positive. Thus far, more than 3 million tests have been conducted across the country.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Till now 132,591 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 97,946 in Punjab, 37,140 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,984 in Islamabad, 13,690 in Balochistan, 2,441 in Azad Kashmir and 3,297 in Gilgit-Baltistan.