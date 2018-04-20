Share:

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday recorded partial statement of a man who lodged private complaint against Model Town killings case.

Jawad Hamid, the administrative of Minhajul Quran Secretariat, appeared before the court to record his statement about the incident. The court, after recording his statement, put off further hearing till Wednesday (today). On Monday, the court recorded statement of two witnesses including a store keeper Javed and a cameraman Azeem.

The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered the trial court to hold day-to-day hearing of the case, with directives to the LHC to decide all the petitions and appeals related to the incident within 15 days.

Last week, the court indicted 116 police officials on a private complaint filed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek over the four years old incident of Model Town killings.

At least 14 people died and 85 others injured when a clash erupted between police and PAT workers in June 2014 in Model Town. Barriers put outside the Minhajul Quran became the reason of clash that resulted into the killings of several people.

The trial court had excluded 12 political leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, MNA Hamza Shahbaz, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif, former information minister Pervaiz Rashid, State Minister Abid Sher Ali, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, then personal secretary to chief minister Syed Tauqir Shah, home minister Azam Suleman and then Lahore commissioner Rashid Mahmood Langrial.