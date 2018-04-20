Share:

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday grilled the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) president Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat over ill-intentions and ordered fresh elections.

A three-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar took up football federation election case for hearing.

Pakistan, ranked at a lowly 203rd position in the world, has not played any international event since March 23, 2015, the same year when the infighting started in the PFF.

The federation broke into two rival groups and it all surfaced with the Punjab Football Association (PFA) elections that year. The CJP ordered re-elections of the PFA in 14 days, which is the first phase, whereas the PFF elections will take place later.

Advocate Ali Raza was nominated by the SC as the caretaker to hold the elections.

“Politics are ruining the sport,” remarked CJP. “In the first phase PFA elections will take place and later PFF’s.”

Elections of Football association will be held in Punjab in first phase, and then on national level.

Later on Chief Justice also warned Hayat by saying that “we understand your intentions”.

Justice Azmat Saeed Shaikh also remarked that it is the ego clash that is causing the problems and so far the politics have only let sports down. “You have humiliated Pakistan, should we care about Pakistan and the country’s prestige or your ego,” he remarked.

Justice Azmat said that we wanted Pakistan is being represented at international level. “Either we should give importance to the structure of Pakistan or give the importance to present administration problems.”

Justice Azmat asked does the present management want that Pakistan could not participate in qualifier. “It seems as if the people present in the court do not want this matter get resolved.”

The fresh elections will be conducted according to PFF’s 2014 Constitution, while CJP Nisar also instructed that all the funds that may come from FIFA for PFF will now be scrutinised.

The CJP remarked during the hearing that their purpose is that no harm is caused to this game. “Tell us that we should prefer the country or not.”

The court while directing to present report in chambers after holding election disposed of the matter.

The PFF were expecting $4.3m from FIFA. On the other hand, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has also approved US$300,000 to repair the headquarters of the federation.

Pakistan were suspended by FIFA last year in October due to third party intervention since the PFF was not in Hayat’s hands. The ban was lifted by FIFA last month. FIFA had also sent their mission last month, headed by FIFA Director Member Associations Asia-Oceania Sanjeevan Balasingam to brief PFF on FIFA development programme.

Meanwhile, Syed Faisal has lauded the Supreme Court for its landmark decision, which has resolved the entire issues once for all.

Talking to The Nation, Faisal said that technically, all the appeals and petitions of a bunch of persons, who have damaged Pakistan football and players to a larger extent. “Now we are committed to raise the game in Pakistan from scratch and the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in this regard will further help our cause in making our house in order and put Pakistan football back on right track.”

He further said that as per Supreme Court orders, if the elections are held according to FIFA, AFC and PFF statues, they will be duly recognised by international football bodies and Pakistan football will flourish under their kind patronage.