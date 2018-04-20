Share:

A 25-year-old man was shot dead and another wounded critically as two rival groups clashed in Harbanspura on Tuesday evening. Police said that Zahid Liaqat died in the way to hospital. However, an injured Aqeel was shifted to hospital where his condition was said to be stable. The attackers fled instantly. According to locals, Zeeshan Shah and Munawar Shah groups clashed as they came face to face outside a wedding hall in Akbar Colony. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The police were investigating the killing.