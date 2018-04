Share:

SIALKOT:-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is expected to visit Pasrur-Sialkot here on May 5, 2018. MNA Zahid Hamid (former federal law minister) told the newsmen that the prime minister will lay foundation stone of construction work of Sialkot-Pasrur Road’s dualization and reconstruction project. The PM will also address a meeting of the PML-N parliamentarians and local leaders at “Sialkot Cadet College Pasrur” during the visit, the MNA added.