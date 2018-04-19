Share:

LAHORE:- The PHF has named a nine-member team along with four standbys for the Asian hockey qualifiers for the Youth Olympics to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from April 25-29. The hockey event of the Youth Olympics is played on 5-a-side format. Squad includes Awais Arshad (goalkeeper), Waqas Ahmed (captain), Ali Raza , Mohibullah (vice captain), Murtaza Yaqoob, Junaid Rasool, Mohsin Khan, Zulqarnain, Hammad Anjum while M Abduallah, Abdur Rehman, Awais Amin, Abrar Ahmed are standbys. The top two teams will represent Asia at the Youth Olympics scheduled in Buenos Aires, Argentina from October 6-18.–Staff Reporter