Share:

Asad Umar on Thursday announced his decision to leave the federal cabinet.

“As part of a cabinet reshuffle PM desired that I take the energy minister portfolio instead of finance. However, I have obtained his consent to not take any cabinet position. I strongly believe @ImranKhanPTI is the best hope for Pakistan and inshallah will make a naya Pakistan,” Umar tweeted.

As part of a cabinet reshuffle PM desired that I take the energy minister portfolio instead of finance. However, I have obtained his consent to not take any cabinet position. I strongly believe @ImranKhanPTI is the best hope for Pakistan and inshallah will make a naya pakistan — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 18, 2019

On April 15, it was reported that a major reshuffle was on the cards in the federal cabinet. Sources had informed that a reshuffle was expected in the Ministry of Finance after talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded.

The reports of the reshuffle were denied by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. "There is no truth in reports regarding changes in posts of federal ministers. The prime minister has the power to change ministers and the media should play a responsible role on this subject," Chaudhry tweeted.

"Pakistan is going through an important phase and such speculations create confusion which is not beneficial for the country," he added.

Umar’s announcement comes after he revealed earlier this week that Pakistan would sign a bailout agreement with the IMF that would be worth $6-8 billion.

He told a National Assembly standing committee that Pakistan would receive funds from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank immediately following the IMF bailout.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar the spokesman for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto congratulated the nation saying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) first wicket had fallen.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb asked that if Umar’s policies were so good and the problems were from the PML-N government, why was he asked to step down.

"This is an admission by IK that his policies have created an economic crisis in Pakistan. The real problem is not Asad. It is the PM," Aurangzeb tweeted.