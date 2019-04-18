Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated the nation on the resignation of Asad Umar from the post of finance minister on Thursday.

“It was the wish and demand of every Pakistani that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government reviews its economic policies; so I want to congratulate all the country,” Bilawal told reporters.

Bilawal was critical of the PTI government’s economic policies stating they lacked direction and failed to make any attempts at consensus building. “Since this government has come the people of Pakistan have drowned in a tsunami of inflation.”

The PPP chairman added that the government had accepted that its economic policies had failed and they could not provide relief to the people. “Other ministers who have links with banned organizations will also be dismissed soon,” he added.

Asad Umar announced his decision to leave the federal cabinet after he was told by Prime Minister Imran Khan to take the energy minister portfolio instead of finance as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

“As part of a cabinet reshuffle PM desired that I take the energy minister portfolio instead of finance. However, I have obtained his consent to not take any cabinet position. I strongly believe Imran is the best hope for Pakistan and inshallah will make a naya Pakistan,” he tweeted.