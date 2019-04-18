Share:

LAHORE : Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha said that provision of best public transport was the key to solve maximum issues of traffic management in Lahore. He was chairing a meeting regarding traffic issues in Lahore and traffic management on Wednesday. He said that installation of signals free corridors in the city must be devised to ease traffic and pedestrians and directed to identify all the black spots regarding traffic problems in city. The commissioner said that planning of drawing out storm water accumulated on the road to the nearest green areas, must be part of every road project in the city.

He also decided on getting briefing that a recommendation would send to authorities to reconsider the Khayaban-e-Firdousi project.

Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, Additional Commissioner Lahore Mohammad Suhail Khawaja, CTO Lahore Captain (r) Liaqat Ali, Professor Attique Ahmed NCA, Chief Engineer LDA Mazhar Khan, R A Qazi DPM NESPAK and officers of PSCA, Highways, Urban Unit, TEPA, LRRA and police participated in meeting.