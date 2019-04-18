Share:

LAHORE - The main draw of McDonald’s Junior National Tennis Championship 2019 men’s singles will get underway today (Thursday) here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary Rashid Malik, who is also Tournament Director, said that the draw ceremony was held here on Wednesday and now the main draw of the event will start today. The national junior championship will be inaugurated tomorrow (Saturday) and conclude on April 23.

Malik said that players from all over the country will be seen in action during the premier national junior activity, which is being sponsored by McDonald’s. “It is a matter of great satisfaction that a large number of players are taking part in the championship, which will make the event very interesting as well as challenging.”

Malik thanked McDonald’s Country Head Amir Malik for sponsoring the event and hoped that they will continue their support for the promotion of tennis at grassroots level.