SHIKARPUR-People of Balochistan lack the basic facilities of life; and if the government is sincere with their development, it will have to ensure some effective measures to address the sense of deprivation among locals.

This was stated by MNA Sardar Akhtar Jaan Mengal, Chairman, Balochistan National Party [BNP] at Shikarpur Press Club here on Wednesday. He said: “Balochistan has been facing a lot of issues for at least 70 years. We gave a path after signing a six-point agreement in August 2018 and a nine-point agreement during the election of President of Pakistan with sitting government to resolve the issues of Balochistan.”

He added: “You may have heard the name of Gwadar and stories of its development, but the ground reality is entirely different; as there is no water, electricity, and gas at the place.” He claimed: “A total of Rs65 billion were allocated to the development of Gawadar, but 70 per cent of the amount has allegedly been diverted to the completion of projects in Punjab province and not even two percent of amount has been spent in Balochistan.”

He said that the government had announced to build an airport and a power project with an estimated cost of Rs1 billion, but these projects were in papers only.

To a question with respect to the development of Gwadar, he said that the people of Balochistan are in favour of development.

To another question in respect of 18th Amendment, he said that after 18th Amendment provinces could not be given autonomy; rather they are given little powers. He added: “If the 18th Amendment is cancelled, the sense of deprivation among the people of Balochistan will increase and it will be very harmful.”

He said that if the government failed to fulfil its promises made by it through an agreement, the BNP would obviously part ways with the government. He added: “According to the agreement, the BNP has given one year to the government; and it is supposed to wait for a year.”

He said that a road from Gwadar was completed during the regime of General Pervaiz Musharraf with the funding of Asian and World Bank. Besides, there is no development in Gwadar.

He urged the government to utilise at least 50 per cent of funding and other resources in the completion of projects so that Balochistan could make progress and the sense of deprivation among its people could be alleviated.

Local leaders including Ghulam Rasool Brohi, Dr Bashir Ahmed Brohi, Siddiq Brohi, Nawaz Brohi, Rafiq Jaan Brohi and others were present on the occasion.