MULTAN - Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that paperwork for the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat was in progress and the initiative would lead towards creation of South Punjab province.

Addressing a ceremony organised here at a private school, the foreign minister said South Punjab province would be established in the ongoing tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, said a release issued by Bab-ul-Quraish, local media cell of Qureshi family.

Qureshi said that education and health sectors were at the top in government’s priority. Unfortunately, the both sectors were ignored in the past, he added.

For bringing real change the promotion of quality education had vital importance, he said and added that an educated nation could fight against ignorance and menace of corruption amicably.

In another ceremony hosted in his honour by PTI local leader Hafeez Sial, the foreign minister informed that a master plan was being evolved for matchless development in the city.

He said that improvement in sewerage system, roads infrastructure and provision of safe drinking water were key areas in the master plan and it would cater requirements of the city for coming 50 years.

Qureshi observed that the last government spent over Rs 60 billion on Metro bus project. If the amount was spent over the projects for provision of safe drinking water, health facilities, improvement of roads infrastructure, the city would have presented an entirely different look, Qureshi maintained.

He remarked that Multan was a big city of South Punjab. In past, the funds for uplift schemes of the city were shifted to other districts but the incumbent government was committed to spend the earmarked funds locally.

On this occasion, Advisor to CM Punjab Javed Akhtar Ansari, MPA Nadeem Qureshi and others were also present.