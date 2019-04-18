Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah on Thursday has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan thinks that no one sitting in the Parliament is innocent.

In a statement, the former opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) said that if the government wants to exercise presidential system then it has to dissolve the constitution.

Shah said that construction on the development projects in Karachi has been stopped while targets set by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) remained unachieved.

However, we received Rs1945 billion tax, he added.

The leader said that he has asked the government for negotiations for several times, adding that the PM is still standing on a container,

He further said that chief selector has committed a mistake in the selection and now he is thinking on it.