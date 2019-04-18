Share:

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday urged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to move forward from Sharifs and Zardari and focus on a new political narrative.

In a tweet, the minister said that the leadership of both the political parties, perturbed over corruption cases, has ruined future of both the parties.

He said the PPP and PML-N leadership was indulged in futile discussion on 18th Amendment, and presidential form of government in an effort to divert focus from their corruption cases, but they could not do so.