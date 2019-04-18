Share:

LAHORE : Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has called meeting of central shoora at Mansoora on April 25. According to JI Information Secretary, Qaisar Sharif, the Shoora will continue for three days during which, the newly elected members would take their oath. Later, the JI Ameer, with the consultation of the Shoora, will appoint JI deputy chiefs, JI Secretary General and deputy Secretary Generals. A new central Aamla (executive committee) will also be announced during the session. The heads of the different Steering Committees of the JI would also be appointed. The Shoora will also discuss the situation within the country and the world.