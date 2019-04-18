Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Higher Education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Pakistan Army and Pakistan Police marched ahead in the ongoing NDURE National Volleyball Championship 2019 after winning their respective matches here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Interestingly, all the six matches played on the third day of the national premier volleyball activity were decided in straight games. Navy faced marginal resistance in their match against Islamabad, which they won with ease and comfort with a score line of 25-13, 25-16, 25-15.

In the second match, PAF defeated Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) 25-15, 25-19, 25-22 en-route to a simple win without much labour. The third match between HEC and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa was full of thrill. KPK demonstrated excellent stamina but lake of experience deprived them victory. HEC won 25-22, 25-21, 25-21.

In the fourth match, Punjab defeated Sindh 25-19, 30-28, 25-20. Police beat Balochistan in the fifth match by 25-18, 25-11, 25-12. in the sixth and last match of the day, Army defeated FATA 25-10, 25-20, 25-16.