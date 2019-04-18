Share:

ISLAMABAD - Zeeshan Zeb won the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi National Junior Squash Championship U-19 title after thrashing Uzair Shoukat 3-0 in the final here at Benazir Bhutto Squash Complex on Wednesday.

The championship was being organised by Rawalpindi Zonal Squash Association in collaboration with Sports Department Rawalpindi and Pakistan Squash Federation. Ibrahim Zeb won the U-11 title and Asadullah lifted the U-17 title.

In U-19 final, Zeeshan Zeb outsmarted UZair Shoukat 3-0. Zeeshan took the first game 11-7, second 11-7 and third 11-5 to land the title. In U-11 final, Ibrahim Zeb beat Obaidullah 3-0, winning the final 11-9, 11-9, 11-8 while in U-17 final, Asadullah beat Abbas Zeb 3-1, as score was 12-14, 11-3, 11-7 and 11-4.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zahid Khan graced the final as chief guest Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA) Director Air Commodore (r) Aftab Saddiq Qureshi, Dr Jamal Nasir, Tahir Ayub, Chairman Organising Committee Ch Naeem Anwar and DSO Rawalpindi Abdul Waheed Babar were also present on the occasion. Later, the chief guest distributed shields and Rs 300,000 among the players.