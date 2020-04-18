Share:

Attock-Another coronavirus patient, a 72-year-old woman died in Attock, taking death toll to two. Almost two days ago a male patient suffering from corona had died in a hospital in Islamabad hailing from Hazro village Ghorghushti. The woman who died of COVID-19was admitted in CMH Attock where she died early morning on Friday while fighting coronavirus. Soon after the death, law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area in MohalaAwan Sharif Attock. She was later buried by Rescue 1122 Attock under the strict supervision of the district administration and other authorities.

All members of her family have been quarantined while screening of all her possible contacts has been started. Two days ago an aged man who was in his late seventies had died belonging to village Ghourghushti. Meanwhile, another positive case has been confirmed in tehsil Jand of Attock district. The 20-year-old boy has come with Tableeghi Jamaat (consisting of 44 members) from Karachi.

As per a health department official, all were quarantined and their samples were sent for lab test. The official said that so far result of 10 persons has been received which include one positive and nine negative while lab results of the remaining persons will be received within the next couple of days. Incharge Corona Cell DrAsifNiazi confirmed the development and said that at present Attock district has 19 positive cases and all are in stable condition.