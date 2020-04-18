Share:

MARDAN - The numbers of corona pos­itive patients have reached 109 in the district while 430 suspects have been tested corona negative, sourc­es said yesterday. They said as many as 755 tests of co­rona virus have conducted in the district so far out of which 109 tests came positive while 430 are negative.

The sources further added that the results of 216 suspected patients of corona virus are still waiting.

Total 255 suspected patients of corona virus were discharged from quarantine centers while 28 sus­pected patients are still at quarantine center. About 118 suspected patients were discharged from dif­ferent isolation centers in the district.