ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yes­terday claimed that the government had not an­nounced any package for doctors and paramedical staff who were on the front lines against coronavirus.

In a tweet, he said that the government neither an­nounced any package for the doctors and other para­medical staff who were fighting at the front line of the war against pandemic.

The government, he said, also had not intro­duced any package for the daily wages workers who had been affected the most with lockdown due to Covid-19.

Bilawal said that a package for construction sector had been announced which showed the federal gov­ernment’s interest in profit over the human life.

Later, a video link meeting of leaders from Gilgit Baltistan was also held headed by the Chairman PPP.

The GB leaders briefed the Chairman PPP about the situation amid Covid-19 pandemic and told the chair­man that even Chinese government provided relief package to GB.

Meanwhile, Bilawal condoled with the families whose loved ones abroad have lost their lives due to Covid-19.

He urged the foreign office to contact the Pakistani families living abroad and resolve their issues.

He said that Pakistanis have fought on the front line against the Pandemic in Italy, France, Spain, the Unit­ed Kingdom and the United States and made the Pa­kistani nation proud.

He paid rich tributes to the doctors and other medi­cal staff of Pakistani origin for their valiant role in the fight against Covid-19.