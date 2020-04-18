ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday claimed that the government had not announced any package for doctors and paramedical staff who were on the front lines against coronavirus.
In a tweet, he said that the government neither announced any package for the doctors and other paramedical staff who were fighting at the front line of the war against pandemic.
The government, he said, also had not introduced any package for the daily wages workers who had been affected the most with lockdown due to Covid-19.
Bilawal said that a package for construction sector had been announced which showed the federal government’s interest in profit over the human life.
Later, a video link meeting of leaders from Gilgit Baltistan was also held headed by the Chairman PPP.
The GB leaders briefed the Chairman PPP about the situation amid Covid-19 pandemic and told the chairman that even Chinese government provided relief package to GB.
Meanwhile, Bilawal condoled with the families whose loved ones abroad have lost their lives due to Covid-19.
He urged the foreign office to contact the Pakistani families living abroad and resolve their issues.
He said that Pakistanis have fought on the front line against the Pandemic in Italy, France, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States and made the Pakistani nation proud.
He paid rich tributes to the doctors and other medical staff of Pakistani origin for their valiant role in the fight against Covid-19.