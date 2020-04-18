Share:

Rawalpindi-Murree police broadened the sphere of investigation in suicide case of a married woman after her heirs approached police and nominated husband and in-laws of deceased in the case, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

The police also submitted an application with court of area magistrate for conducting exhumation of grave of the woman, he added.

On 22 March, a married woman namely Tayyaba reportedly committed self-immolation and police registered a suicide case.

According to police spokesman, the heirs of Tayyaba approached Police Station Murree and submitted an application stating Tayyaba had not committed suicide but her husband along with other in-laws murdered her by setting her ablaze. They requested police investigators to probe the accused, he said.

Taking action on the application, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin filed an application with court of area magistrate seeking exhumation of grave of the deceased lady. The court accepted the petition for hearing and sought detail about heirs of Tayyaba, the deceased lady.

SP Zia Uddin told media that police would investigate the Tayyaba murder case from different angles and would unveil the murderers at any cost.

Meanwhile, Taman police have arrested two men involved in murdering a 15-year-old boy after sodomizing him and charring his deadbody partially to hide their crime, informed spokesman to RPO.

The accused have been put behind bars and a case has been registered against them, he said. RPO Rawalpindi Region DrSohailHabib Tajik appreciated efforts of District Police Officer (DPO) Chakwal SSP Muhammad Bin Ashraf and his team for nabbing the culprits within 24 hours, he said.

According to him, a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped by two men from limits of Police Station (PS) Taman when he left his house for Quran lesson in a mosque located at UtlaKunjala, DakhliDandi.

The duo assaulted the boy sexually and later on killed him besides torching his deadbody partially to hide their crime, he said. He said RPO DrSuhailHabib Tajik, while talking notice of inhuman incident, constituted a special team under surveillance of DPO Chakwal and ordered it to trace out the killers. DPO and his team managed to arrest the duo after hectic efforts and put them behind the lock up. Further investigation was on, he said.