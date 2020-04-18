ISLAMABAD                  -                  Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yester­day launched a new App “FM Direct” digitally to be­come accessible to all foreign ministry officers.

The event was attended by over 60 Heads of Mis­sions of Pakistan online across different geographical and time zones. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Tania Aidrus, Special Assistant to Prime Minis­ter on Digital Pakistan, Shabahat Ali Shah Chief Ex­ecutive Officer National Information Technology Board, Dr Arslan Khalid, Prime Minister’s focal per­son on digital media, digital expert Imran Ghazali, Chairman NADRA and members of FM’s Digital Di­plomacy Group, digital experts and senior officials of the Ministry.

The ‘FM Direct APP’ is a new and evolved way of thinking, encapsulating the spirit of meritocracy and transparency within the Foreign Office through digi­tal communication.

READ MORE: Finding 'Patient Zero'

On the occasion, Foreign Minister Qureshi said that the purpose of FM Direct is to involve all officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs both at the Headquar­ters and Missions aboard in an interactive dialogue for the exchange of ideas.

The App provides an opportunity to each officer, ir­respective of grade and location, to reach out to the Foreign Minister directly and share their views inde­pendently and without any restriction.

The App will be regularly updated and improved in order to eventually replace other commercially avail­able communication means in the Foreign office