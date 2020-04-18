Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yester­day launched a new App “FM Direct” digitally to be­come accessible to all foreign ministry officers.

The event was attended by over 60 Heads of Mis­sions of Pakistan online across different geographical and time zones. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Tania Aidrus, Special Assistant to Prime Minis­ter on Digital Pakistan, Shabahat Ali Shah Chief Ex­ecutive Officer National Information Technology Board, Dr Arslan Khalid, Prime Minister’s focal per­son on digital media, digital expert Imran Ghazali, Chairman NADRA and members of FM’s Digital Di­plomacy Group, digital experts and senior officials of the Ministry.

The ‘FM Direct APP’ is a new and evolved way of thinking, encapsulating the spirit of meritocracy and transparency within the Foreign Office through digi­tal communication.

On the occasion, Foreign Minister Qureshi said that the purpose of FM Direct is to involve all officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs both at the Headquar­ters and Missions aboard in an interactive dialogue for the exchange of ideas.

The App provides an opportunity to each officer, ir­respective of grade and location, to reach out to the Foreign Minister directly and share their views inde­pendently and without any restriction.

The App will be regularly updated and improved in order to eventually replace other commercially avail­able communication means in the Foreign office