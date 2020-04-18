ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday launched a new App “FM Direct” digitally to become accessible to all foreign ministry officers.
The event was attended by over 60 Heads of Missions of Pakistan online across different geographical and time zones. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Tania Aidrus, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan, Shabahat Ali Shah Chief Executive Officer National Information Technology Board, Dr Arslan Khalid, Prime Minister’s focal person on digital media, digital expert Imran Ghazali, Chairman NADRA and members of FM’s Digital Diplomacy Group, digital experts and senior officials of the Ministry.
The ‘FM Direct APP’ is a new and evolved way of thinking, encapsulating the spirit of meritocracy and transparency within the Foreign Office through digital communication.
On the occasion, Foreign Minister Qureshi said that the purpose of FM Direct is to involve all officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs both at the Headquarters and Missions aboard in an interactive dialogue for the exchange of ideas.
The App provides an opportunity to each officer, irrespective of grade and location, to reach out to the Foreign Minister directly and share their views independently and without any restriction.
The App will be regularly updated and improved in order to eventually replace other commercially available communication means in the Foreign office