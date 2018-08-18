Share:

Islamabad - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has lauded the contributions of Pakistani Christians in national development, including promotion of quality education, healthcare, philanthropic services and the outstanding role played by a number of minority members in the defence of the motherland.

The COAS made these remarks at a banquet dinner he hosted in the honour of leading Christian clergy in Pakistan on Friday.

The dinner was attended, among others, by His Eminence Cardinal Joseph Coutts and Right Reverend Humphrey Sarfraz Peter.

Chief of Army Staff regarded the appointment of Cardinal Coutts as a great national honour and a milestone towards fostering national harmony and accord.

He expressed deep respect for Christian community and stressed upon the need for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society in order to march toward Quaid's true vision of a united and progressive Pakistan.

In their notes of gratitude, Cardinal Coutts and Reverend Peter appreciated Army Chief’s gesture as an inspiration for Pakistani minorities to take greater and more active part in nation building and in restoring their faith in a cohesive and tolerant society.

They expressed their resolve to take steps for more positive role by Christian community towards national development and progress.

Other eminent dignitaries present on the occasion included Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw, Archbishop Joseph Arshad, Bishop Benny Marlo Travas and Father Sohail Patrick.

Church of Pakistan was represented by Right Reverend Irfan Jamil, Right Reverend Roderick Leo Paul, Right Reverend John Samuel, Right Reverend Alvin Samuel, Bishop Manoo Romal Shah, Reverend Maqsood Kamil and Reverend Nadeem Kamil.

Senator John Kenneth Williams and a few serving and retired Army officers from Christian community also formed part of the gathering which ended in prayers for national unity and prosperity.

PAK, INDIAN DGMOS MAKE HOTLINE CONTACT

Director General Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India on Friday made a hotline contact and discussed security situation on the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary.

According to ISPR both DGMOs who felicitated each other on Independence Day have expressed general satisfaction over the situation along the LOC and WB since their communication on May 29 this year for reinvigorating ceasefire agreement.

However, DGMO Pakistan raised concern over Indian violations and deliberately targeting innocent civilians which have resulted into martyrdom of four innocent civilians and and 32 injuries including sniping of 8 individuals since 29 May this year especially in broad daylight on August 15-16 in Leepa sector. It was conveyed that such actions are extremely detrimental for peace along LOC.

DGMO Pakistan also expressed concern over unusual movements of weapons and forces along LOC and cautioned Indian DGMO over any provocation which had the potential to vitiate the environment along LOC. Indian DGMO assured that no such move had taken place.

Indian allegation of infiltration and abetment of terrorism along the LOC were strongly rejected and Indian DGMO was informed that effective measures are in place and no such presence or movement has been observed by Pakistani forces.

However, if any actionable intelligence is available, the same may be shared for investigation.