HAFIZABAD: A youth gunned down his sister in the name of honour here in village Jalalpur Bhattian on Friday. According to police source, accused Ali Hamza had suspected character of his 21-year-old sister Zunaira Bibi and had advised her time and again to mend her ways but she lent a deaf ear to his advice. On the same issue they had altercation on Friday, owning to which accused got enraged and allegedly opened indiscriminate firing, resulting in her instantaneous death. The police have shifted the dead body to the morgue for autopsy and registered a case against the accused who managed his escape.