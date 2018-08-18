Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Friday directed Inspector General of Police, to submit report on investigation about theft of Nalain-Pak from Badshahi Mosque.

The top judge passed the order on complaint moved by Pir SA Jafree regarding the failure of the government authorities to nab the culprits at the Supreme Court Lahore registry.

Complainant said the holy shoe was theft from Royal Mosque in 2002 and since then he had been making efforts for its recovery and action against the culprits. He said he moved a number of applications against the incident but in vain. He said FIR was lodged but no arrest was made by the police.

At this, CJP Nisar expressed serious concerns over non-recovery of Nalain Pak and directed the Punjab’s police chief to come up with the report on investigation.

In a separate matter regarding the complaint of former MPA Seemal Kamran against MPA elect Raja Basharat, the CJP sought personal appearance of the respondent and adjourned the matter till Saturday (today).

The CJP remarked that a man has right to divorce a woman in Islam after fulfilling her rights. Seemal Kamran, the complaint, earlier pleaded the court to take action against Raja Basharat for allegedly telling a lie about their marriage. She said he had refused even to acknowledge her as his wife.

Suo Motu: The Chief Justice of Pakistan also took suo motu notice on ads new admissions in medical colleges.

“The new admissions in medical colleges are linked with the court’s decisions,” CJP Nisar remarked.

The CJP restrained the colleges from running ads regarding new admission in medical classes.

Taking up the matter of singer Saira Naseem about sale of her house in Johar Town, the CJP directed a sessions court to decide her matter within six months.