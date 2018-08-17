Share:

Turbat is a city, which is situated in Balochistan, Pakistan. Our national language is Urdu but besides Urdu centers Turbat is full of English language centers. The Urdu grammer of Balochistan’s people is too weak, which can be shame full things for Pakistan’s nation. Governmental Urdu teachers don’t teach grammer, only they teach the book for knowing the answers of the questions, which come in our examination. When we step out of Balochistan, then we need to talk in Urdu because they don’t know Balochi, and we don’t get their languages.

So, our PM is requested to bring some best Urdu teachers for us, because we want to seek Urdu language perfectly.

ADNAN MAQSOOD,

Balochistan, July 31.