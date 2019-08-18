Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Three civilians were grievously injured as a result of the unprovoked Indian shelling at three separate places close to this side of the Line of Control in Rawalakot district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Saturday afternoon, local civil authorities said. When contacted, Commissioner Rawalakot Division Ch Muhammad Raqeeb said that India resorted to firing, without any provocation, targeting civilian populous forward areas close to the LoC at Battal, Dara Sheir Khan and Abbaspur sectors in Poonch division Saturday. “The Indian firing resulted in injuries to three local lads identified as Muhammad Waqas son of Muhammad Mumtaz Sheikh and Muhammad Waqar son of Mukhtar Ahmed, residents of Polas Kakuta village of Abbaspur, sub-division Hajeera and Muhammad Nouman Ch son of Muhamamd Ishaq r/o Dhosi village in Dara Sheir Khan sector, the Commissioner said while giving details. The unprovoked Indian shelling also caused perishing of the cattle heads of the locals including two buffalos belonging to the local villager Diyaaz, four goats belonging to Muhammad Aslam Gujjar besides partial damaging of the residential house of Aslam Gujjar, according to the Commissioner. The injured were rushed to local hospitals where they were being provided with medicare, the Commissioner said. “The unprovoked Indian firing was continuing in the above-said sectors,” Ch Raqeeb said quoting local civil authorities.