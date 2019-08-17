Share:

It has been seventy years three months and twenty days since we are making tall claims about Kashmir but in actual so far we are failed as neither could we get the UNSC Resolutions on Kashmir implemented nor we could create a strong lobby which could have forced the United Nations to at least get its own resolution implemented. Though we are grateful to the China for requesting the UNSC’s closed-door consultations to discuss Kashmir following the India’s unilateral and illegal move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir but nothing came out of the meeting behind closed doors, as India has not been asked to restore the special status of Indian Held Kashmir. The world knows that Kashmir is disputed area since day first and it is one of the international known disputed subjects and already number of resolutions have been passed on it not only in the United Nations but other international relevant forums. It is absolutely wrong to presume that the issue of Kashmir was internationalized and declared as ‘disputed’ after the UNSC’s closed-door meeting, which I differ as it is very naïve and undermining to think this way. The world was looking forward for some relief in terms of restoration of special status, lifting of complete lockdown, deployment of UN peacekeeping missions and we were also expecting that UNSC will be announcing a date for plebiscite in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK). Our Foreign Office should continue to demand the restoration of special status of Kashmir and restoration of Articles 370 & 35-A.

I was compelled to write a letter to Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi to move the United Nations with my six point suggestions. The letter is reproduced here for information.

Dear Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sahib,

I would like to draw your kind attention towards the unprecedented brutalities being committed by Indian Government under the direct command of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Indian Occupied Kashmir since long and unhindered and unfortunately are being consistently ignored by the United Nations and other international relevant forums. The recent unilateral and illegal decision by the Indian Government to revoke the Articles 370 & 35-A basically to scrap the special status of Kashmir, is also a sheer violation of the United Nations Resolutions.

I call upon you to consider to immediately move the United Nations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Government for committing unprecedented Indian illegal act and ongoing brutalities against innocent Kashmiris in terms of mass murders, mass blinding through pelleting, enforced disappearances, tortures, rapes, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech including total curfew in the area, which is gross violation of international human rights. The International Human Rights Commission has already reported these violations vide its report.

Indian has been persistently refusing the human rights body to visit inside the Indian Occupied Kashmir and is continuously committing human rights violations without any fear and has chosen to ignore the investigative observations of the International community. India being the Member of United Nations is liable to be penalized for above continued violations of human rights and also for not implementing the UNSC Resolutions of self-determination i.e. Resolutions, No.47 (1948), 98(1952) and 122(1957).

I have been fore-warning the ill intentions of India regarding the demographic changes in Kashmir and efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convert the Muslim Kashmiri population into minority and the real planning of India stood exposed with the scrapping of Article 35-A allowing the purchase and allotment of property to the non-Kashmiris.

I would like to mention here that I have already issued a Charge Sheet (copy enclosed) against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on 5th February, 2018, highlighting the ill-motives of Modi’s government, which he has brought in by scrapping the special status of Kashmir. Kindly use my timely apprehensions which went unnoticed by the UNO.

I, therefore, hereby propose you as Minister of Foreign Affairs/Government of Pakistan to move the United Nations on the following:-

1. The United Nations may be requested to implement its own Resolutions of self-determination by announcing a specific date for holding the plebiscite in Kashmir.

2. The United Nations may be requested to immediately deploy its Peacekeeping Mission in Indian Occupied Kashmir for sustainable peace and to ensure peaceful and free and fair plebiscite within the period announced by UNO.

3. The United Nations may be requested to direct UN Human Rights Council to constitute a High Powered Commission to observe and investigate the sheer violations of human rights by Indian Forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and submit a consolidated report to expose the Indian aggression.

4. The United Nations may be requested to immediately restore the original special status of Kashmir by restoring Articles 370 & 35-A.

5. The United Nations may be requested to place India under international Sanctions as penalty for persistently violating the United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir and violating will of International community.

6. The United Nations may be requested to refer the matter under Rome Convention to file a case against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Army Chief and against the Indian National Security Advisor as war criminals, based on the authentic report already submitted to the UNO by President International Human Rights Commission (copy enclosed). Many Kashmiri organizations, families of the victims, living blind innocent Kashmiris suffered through the pelleting and raped women are ready to testify these Indian ongoing brutalities against innocent Kashmiris in terms of mass murders, mass blinding through pelleting, enforced disappearances, tortures, rapes, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech including total lockdown.

I would like to point out that one close-door meeting of UNSC will not work as it will be used to de-escalate the built-up pressure on India and I propose that Pakistan should once again request the Secretary General United Nations for calling another open session of United Nations Security Council inviting Pakistan to present a proper and consolidated evidences against India to shake up the International community who are not paying any attention to the oppressed voice of people of Kashmir.

I, as a Parliamentarian feel that we need to do much homework to face India on borders, diplomatic and legal front. I would like to put on record that India will leave no stone unturned to propagate high level blame game, pressure on LOC and inflict our economy through hybrid war planned out to assure anti-Pakistan syndrome under the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

I hope that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will immediately appoint a legal team consists of competent lawyers to move the United Nations with above proposals, convincing our friendly countries for their support that the implementation of UNO Resolutions could be ensured and trial against Prime Minister Modi could be referred to International Criminal Court (ICC).

Yours sincerely,

(SENATOR A. REHMAN MALIK)

I have covered all the points to deal this matter and I hope the government will follow which I am writing in my personal capacity and in the greater national interest.