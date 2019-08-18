Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party women wing on Saturday took out rally to condemn shifting of party’s women wing leader Faryal Talpur to Adiala Jail from hospital a day before Eid with leaders saying that it was carried out on the direct orders from the Prime Minister House.

The PPP women wing took out a rally from Arts Council to Karachi Press Club (KPC) attended by a large number of women activists, lawmakers and office bearers. Addressing the participants, PPP Sindh chief Nisar Khuhro said that there were separate laws for opposition and government personalities and a biased approach on directives of the prime minister is adopted against opposition leadership.

“Faryal Talpur was shifted from hospital to prison in the night before Eid when the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto was in Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with Kashmiris,” lamented Khuhro. He said that even PPP President Asif Zardari was not allowed to meet his daughter Aseefa Bhutto in spite of court orders on Eid day.

He said: “Even militants are allowed to meet their relatives in prison but PPP leadership is barred from it.”

Khuhro said that such acts have once again proved that the country is witnessing a period of civilian dictatorship. He also demanded the chairman NAB to act upon his remarks of taking action against government officials.

“Keeping aside enquiries against government members is giving an impression of one-sided accountability process,” he said adding that the nation awaits actions from NAB against ministers facing enquiries.

There are NAB references, cases of attacking Parliament on government functionaries but no action is taken against them,” he said. The PPP Sindh President said that the nation awaits action against sister of Imran Khan, Aleema Khan, federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Faisal Vawda and others over alleged corrupt practices. He further asked as to why no action is taken against those who were facing treason cases.

He, however, said that such acts would not suppress the PPP leaders and activists who had faced worst scenarios before during dictatorial regimes.

“We will continue to expose this government and its anti-masses policies,” he said adding that the PPP would continue its struggle to safeguard the constitution, 18th amendment and supremacy of the parliament.

Khuhro further criticised the prime minister saying that he was the one praying for victory of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is now massacring Muslims in Kashmir.