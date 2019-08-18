Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the PTI government has unleashed a policy of political victimisation by arresting leaders of opposition parties just to divert public attention from internal and external issues.

“This policy [political victimisation] is bound to create socio-political unrest and is detrimental to national unity and cohesion.”

This he said while talking to media just after attending soyem of PPP leader Malik Asad Sikandar’s mother here at Thano Ahmed Khan.

He said that the country was passing through a very critical phase in which two issues were become serious day by day. The first and the foremost was price hike which has badly affected purchasing power of the people- people couldn’t afford square meals, he said and added the other serious issue was Kashmir.

Shah said the PTI government was incapable to control the situation, therefore it has started political victimisation but how long it would work.

To a question, Murad Ali Shah said that Asif Zardari was cooperating with NAB authorities and was appearing in courts to face the cases. “In such circumstances his arrest was unjustified and unreasonable,” he said and added the PTI government was afraid of him, therefore they put him behind bars.

Replying to a question about the statement of Federal Minister Faisal Wavda about arresting over 500 opposition leaders, the chief minister advised media not to take him serious. “I don’t see him anywhere in near future,” he and added “let him release his frustration.”

Shah said that PTI ministers were in habit of giving irresponsible and baseless statements just to take public attention but people knew them very well, he said.

He said that Zardari was a brave, sensible and farsighted political leader. “He has seen imprisonment in fictitious cases in the past and is again facing political cases now, this cannot yield him,” he said.

To another question, the chief minister said that PPP MPAs were united under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “ They [MPAs] are loyal with the party and the leadership and nobody can change their loyalty,” he said.

The chief minister said that he along with his cabinet members was working hard to solve genuine problems of the people of the province. “It is the result of our service to the people of Sindh that they elect PPP to power every time with more majority,” he said.

The chief minister said that he has old relationships with Malik Asad Sikander. His father was friend of my father and he is my close friend. “I came here today to attend soyem of Malik Asad Sikandar’s mother,” he said.